LIGA MX: Oribe Peralta questions his continuity with Chivas for the Apertura 2021

The veteran footballer of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, Oribe Peralta, questioned his continuity with the Flock for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX and commented that he could leave before ending his contract in December 2021.

In a talk for Roberto Martínez’s Creative Podcast, Oribe Peralta left his future with Chivas in doubt and although he assured that he wants to fulfill his contract, he knows that anything can happen.

Also read: Liga MX will not forgive fines for relegation, says Mikel Arriola

“Today at 37 years old I see my retirement closer obviously. Physically I feel good and it is a contract that I want to end but I know that because of how football is in our country, it could not happen. Oribe said.

Peralta came to Chivas in 2019 and has only played 26 matches in which he has scored a single goal in Liga MX, which is why his continuity is not assured despite the fact that he has a contract.

Visit our channel

Youtube

so you can enjoy our content