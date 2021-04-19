Liga MX: Oribe Peralta could continue in Chivas even after his retirement

Despite the fact that he has practically no activity since his arrival at Chivas del Guadalajara, Oribe Peralta He would have the opportunity to stay with the club even after he decides to end his career as a professional footballer.

At a press conference, “The Beautiful” Peralta made it clear that he is not thinking about retirement yet, although the Sacred Flock He has already shown his interest in him staying at the institution in an area where he can continue to support.

“My plan has always been to finish my contract here and play as long as possible, I feel strong to compete for a position. After that I will have to analyze everything that comes in my life, Chivas already offered me an opportunity after I retired to work in one of the areas of the club, I am grateful for it but it is not final yet “

About the week that comes to the team, where they will first face Rayados and then Atlas in the Clásico Tapatío, Oribe Peralta commented that they know the importance of these games and will seek to continue winning the three “finals” they have left to get classification.

“I don’t think it is a disadvantage to play midweek, we prepare for that and we have the squad to make it possible. We know that all the games from now on are Finals, we understand it that way from the commitment against Xolos, now another one comes against Rayados “

