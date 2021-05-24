Liga MX: Orbelín Pineda’s message after Cruz Azul’s pass to the Clausura 2021 final

Orbelín Pineda, midfielder for La Maquina del Cruz Azul, published a short but effusive message on social networks in which he showed his happiness for reaching the final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League after beating the Tuzos del Pachuca.

Orbelín, on his official Twitter account, replied to a Cruz Azul publication where they asked all the fans if they were as happy as Pineda, while celebrating a goal.

After this publication, Orbelín responded to Cruz Azul assuring that he is more than happy but that they must still go step by step, in order to win the Liga MX title.

“Good morning, Blues! If you woke up like Orbe. “, Cruz Azul posted on his Twitter account, to which Pineda replied:” Much Better @CruzAzul Pasó a Paso. “, he replied.

For now, Cruz Azul defeated the Tuzos del Pachuca in the semifinals and is already waiting for a rival for the grand final that will start between Santos Laguna and Puebla.

