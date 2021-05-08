Liga MX or MLS: Alexis Sánchez would leave Inter Milan this summer

Liga MX and MLS would have a crack ‘available’ for the next transfer market in the summer, because in Italy it is ensured that the Chilean striker, Alexis Sánchez, will not continue at Inter Milan in the following season, remaining transferable just when its letter value is at one of its lowest records since it is in Europe.

From being valued at 70 million euros upon arrival at Manchester United, Alexis is valued at just 10 million euros, the lowest figure since he began participating in European football, only above the valuations he had eleven years ago. when he began his journey at Udinese in Italy.

Alexis has already been tempted by the MLS in the United States, specifically by David Bekcham’s Inter Miami, a club he rejected to play for Inter Milan, where he has not done well.

“I always have offers (…) They had told me about Miami, but I have six or five years left at a good level in Europe. Although one day he could play in the United States. I would very much like to play (in MLS), it is a league that is growing and is very good, “he said a year ago.

Now, after his failed season, Alexis Sánchez’s present contrasts with the one he lived in last September, so a juicy offer from MLS or Mexico could make him change his mind.

The salary, the big problem to sign Alexis Sánchez.

With 32 years of age, it seems complicated for a European club to sign a player with a salary of 7 million euros, so the Chilean could reconsider his future and secure the last years of his career with a great contract, something that It would only be available in an exotic league or in North America.

In Mexico there are few clubs with the portfolio to pay the Chilean’s salary, which could be negotiable with a multi-year and multi-million dollar contract.

