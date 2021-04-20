Liga MX: Omar Fernández’s speech that moved all the fans of Club Puebla

The Colombian Omar Fernandez of the Puebla Club of Liga MX, moved the fans of the Strip with a speech in the dressing room, after the victory against Atlético San Luis, which assured him the qualification to the eliminatory phase of the Guardians 2021.

In social networks, the club boasted the words of the Captain of the Puebla team, in the color of the match on matchday 15.

Also read: Chivas: Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón suffers an accident at home and is out against Rayados

“The tears come to me because they don’t know the great joy it is to work and be up there. We deserve this and more. Humility and work that we deserve this and much more. Said Omar Fernández.

“They don’t know what a great joy it is to work and be up there. We deserve this and more. Humility and work that we deserve this and much more” This is how this tournament is lived within the group Get excited and feel your colors with El Extra from # LaFranjaQueNosUne ! pic.twitter.com/QFbVQ7Bg8Z – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) April 20, 2021

Puebla managed to defeat Atlético San Luis by a score of 1-4 at Alfonso Lastras and with that, they became the highest scoring team of the tournament.

“For those of us who have been here for many years, we have eaten a lot of shit … And today we deserve this, so thank you all.” Fernandez said in the dressing room.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content