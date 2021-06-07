Liga MX: Omar Fernández would leave Puebla and be the new reinforcement of Club León

Omar Fernandez, Puebla footballer, who recently renewed contract with La Franja until 2023, could leave early and reinforce another Liga MX club that have him in their sights; The Emeralds of the Lion.

Omar Fernández, a 28-year-old Colombian midfielder, was one of the Strip’s best players in the 2021-22 season.

Omar Fernández played 16 games in the regular season, all of them as a starter, accumulating a total of 1299 minutes, that is, 85% of the playing minutes.

Fernández would arrive as a luxury reinforcement in León and would be the third reinforcement of the Fiera, after Elías Hernández and Santiago Ormeño.

Fernández arrived in Liga MX with Cruz Azul in 2013 and in 2014 he left the Machine to return to Liga MX in 2018 with the Strip.

