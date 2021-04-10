Liga MX: Omar Fernández goes ‘up for sale’ after renewing with Club Puebla

Omar Fernandez, Puebla footballer, who recently renewed his contract with La Franja until 2023, assured that if any Liga MX team wants to obtain his services, he must put what he has to put to take it, since he has a great appreciation with the Puebla club for all the opportunities it gave him on his arrival in Mexico.

“Happy to continue a few more years in the team, the decision is not only mine but also my family, my wife, my children, who are very happy here, so very happy to continue committed to this team,” he declared .

Read also: Former Chivas, Carlos Salcido busts André Pierre Gignac with a harsh message

“It is very important for me, for what I was looking for as a player, it never crossed my mind to leave for free, or to leave is thanking the club for what it did for me, all that trust it placed in me and what it did for me, all that trust that he placed in me and what he did for my family, so whoever loves me will have to do their thing. ”he added to TUDN.

Omar Fernández has played 97 league and Liguilla games with the Puebla Strip and has scored 6 goals with the Strip shirt.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content