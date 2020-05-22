Officially, the Mexican Soccer League announced the cancellation of the Clausura 2020 Tournament after having halted its activities on day 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liga MX added this week 12 positive cases of coronavirus in players belonging to the Santos Laguna Club squad, with Jonathan Orozco, goalkeeper and captain of the team, the only one who confirmed being part of the infected list.





The official announcement of the end of the CL20 cited the following:

“In recent weeks, permanent working meetings and talks have been held with the Health Sector of the Federal Government that would allow us to resume the Clausura 2020 Tournament with full responsibility, without putting any member of the soccer family in Mexico at risk (Players, Technical Bodies, Managers, Referees, Fans and the Media).

However, the time of the contingency that we are living has caused increasing scheduling restrictions, which do not allow us to maintain competition without putting at risk the members of this great family.

Therefore, in absolute unity, the Extraordinary Assembly of the LIGA MX agreed to conclude in advance the Closing Tournament 2020 of the LIGA MX in its men’s and women’s branches. “





In aspects relating to competition, derived from this extraordinary situation, we report the following measures:

one-. No Club will be declared champion of the Clausura 2020 Tournament.

2-. For the only occasion for calculating the Ratio, seeking to complete the missing matches of the Clausura 2020 Tournament, the results obtained by the Clubs in matches with the same conditions, locality and rival, to be played in the Apertura 2020 or Clausura Tournaments will be taken into account. 2021, as the case may be.

3-. Regarding the CONCACAF Champions League 2021, the eligible Clubs will be Cruz Azul and León for being in first and second place in the General Classification Table of the Clausura 2020 Tournament at the time of suspension.

2020 Opening Tournament

In turn, Liga MX will deliver unique sanitary protocols supervised by the health authorities, which must be complied with in order to enter sports facilities.

The starting date will be determined by Liga MX based on the recommendations of the Federal Health Sector.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.