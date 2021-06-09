Liga MX: Octavio Paz warns Alfredo Talavera in his presentation with Pumas

The goalkeeper Octavio Paz, new reinforcement of the Pumas de la UNAM de Andres Lillini inside of MX League, issued a strong warning to Alfredo Talavera in his official presentation as a reinforcement for him. Opening Tournament 2021.

Also read: Tigres UANL wants Jesús Angulo del Atlas in exchange for Julián Quiñones

Not just anyone is in Pumas, I come for a position to create internal competition. This is a lot of work and effort “, were the words of Octavio Paz.

The goalkeeper spoke in front of the media in his presentation with the University, where I assure that he comes to win the starting position and create competition, the current goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

“Not just anyone is in Pumas, I come for a position to create internal competition. This is a lot of work and effort” ️ ️Octavio Paz, Goalkeeper Club Pumas pic.twitter.com/6nWJrBOKac – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) June 9, 2021

Octavio Paz is an inexperienced goalkeeper on the top circuit, so his arrival in Pumas is surprising after playing for teams like Irapuato, Alebrijes and Tlaxcala, after being trained at Club Pachuca.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content