Liga MX: Octavio Paz assures that signing with Pumas is the opportunity of his life

The team of Cougars has made five signings for him Opening 2021, including the goalkeeper Octavio Paz, who has not made his debut in the First Division and hopes to be able to do so very soon with the Auriazul team.

Despite the fact that it arrives with little poster, the fans recognize the attitude with which it has arrived, since, in an interview for the newspaper This, the goalkeeper who was without a team in the last six months, pointed out that it is the opportunity of his life.

“It is the opportunity of my life. Not just anyone does this kind of thing happen to stay without playing and then they invite you from the First Division, of the magnitude that Pumas is. I see it as the most important opportunity I have had and I come with the idea of ​​doing things in the best way. “

Octavio Paz knows that his opportunities to play with the first team are minimal, considering that Talavera is one of the leaders and Julio González has responded when he starts; however, he mentioned that he spoke with Jesús Ramírez letting him see his willingness when required.