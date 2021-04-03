Liga MX: Nikolas Vikonis apologizes to Mazatlán FC after his expulsion against Puebla

The Uruguayan goalkeeper Nicolas Vikonis of Mazatlán FC, came out to apologize to his institution and colleagues, after being expelled in the duel against the Club Puebla, within day 13 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Yesterday was a very difficult night; It is hard to assimilate the pain, since I greatly limited the effort of my colleagues as a result of my expulsion. Accept and take learning. My apology to my mazatlanfc, it only remains to raise my head and work hard to get ahead, “said Nicolás Vikonis.

It was through his official Twitter account that the South American goalkeeper sent this message, where he made it clear that it was a difficult night for him by limiting his teammates on the field due to his mistake.

Nicolás Vikonis spoke prior to this important meeting for him, since Club Puebla was the team that he joined in Mexican football, so he came out eager to face his former teammates and institution.

