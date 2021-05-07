Liga MX: Nicolás Vikonis is in the sights of the Devils of Toluca; They are looking for a goalkeeper for Ap 21

The Uruguayan goalkeeper Nicolás Vikonis would leave the Mazatlán FC team to become the new reinforcement of the Red Devils team of Toluca for the next Opening Tournament 2021, Well, according to ESPN, the goalkeeper is requested by Hernán Cristante.

According to the source, the Red Devils, although they have not finished their participation in the 2021 Guardians, are already looking for their first reinforcements.

Vikonis is to the liking of the club, as they do not have a safe starting goalkeeper, since both Luis García and Alfredo Saldívar have been rotating the goal because there is no clear defender of the goal.

Luis García played 13 matches of the regular phase, while the other 4 matches were by Alfredo Saldívar who was given the opportunity on matchday 9.

Toluca received 24 goals in the tournament, being the second most thrashed of those who agreed to the playoffs.

