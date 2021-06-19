Liga MX: Nicolás Sosa says goodbye to Club León with an emotional message

After winning the admiration and affection of thousands of fans with his participation in the first virtual tournament of Liga MX, forward Nicolás Sosa will begin a new stage in his professional career outside the Esmeraldas de León team.

Through Twitter, the set of the Panzas Verdes led by the Argentine coach Ariel holan announced that ‘Nickiller’ will no longer continue in the institution for the Opening tournament 2021.

Before the news, the 25-year-old South American offensive has manifested himself on social networks with an emotional farewell message to the Leonese team and to all the loyal fans of the club for the time he was in the team.

“Thank you very much @clubleon_oficial for opening the doors for me, for all the moments lived. Today I have to say goodbye to a great club, a great hobby that always supported me in very difficult personal moments.”

“Thank you very much for letting me be part of the history of this great club. I wish you the best, I will always be grateful for everything you gave me !!!! See you later, wild animals,” he wrote with a photo celebrating the MX League title with the Esmeraldas de León.

