Liga MX: Nicolás Sosa is the first loss of Club León for the 2021 Apertura Tournament

The Uruguayan soccer player Nicolás Sosa, would be the first casualty of the Emeralds of the Lion for the next one Opening Tournament 2021, after the departure of Ignacio Ambriz and the arrival of the new team coach Ariel holan.

According to information from sports journalist Ezequiel Gasca, the team’s board of directors has already communicated the intention to release their striker for a year in search of having minutes of play and being able to eliminate a foreigner place.

The options that are handled for a possible destiny of Nicolás Sosa in the next campaign, would be Everton de Viña del Mar in Chilean football, or return to his country with the clubs that already participated in the beginning of his career.

The # León has communicated the intention of releasing Nicolás Sosa in LOAN FOR ONE YEAR so that he has minutes, thus freeing up a foreign place. Everton from Viña del Mar or returning to his country are the paths that could be opened. So far no progress has been made. pic.twitter.com/SlRaT2USvc – Ezequiel Gasca (@ ChequeGasca17) May 27, 2021

The “Nickiller” who will lift the E-Liga MX title and become champion in the last Guardians Tournament 2020, failed to have the regularity he expected in the last year, managing to see action in only 23 games and did not add goals in his He passed.

OUT NICKILLER | The Emerald Board would be thinking of giving a loan to Uruguayan Nicolás Sosa, who with the Fiera has played 766 minutes without scoring a goal. It seeks to reduce the number of foreigners in the team and the 19th would be one of those sacrificed. # TerritorioEsmeralda pic.twitter.com/1DTODBaTTq – Emerald Territory (@Terr_Esmeralda) May 27, 2021

