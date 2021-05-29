Liga MX: Nicolás Sánchez very close to reinforcing Necaxa for the 2021 Apertura

Nicolas Sanchez, a former defender of the Rayados de Monterrey, would be very close to becoming a reinforcement of the Rayos del Necaxa for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, after concluding his stage in La Pandilla.

According to information revealed by Juan Carlos Cartagena of TUDN, Nico Sánchez would have been contacted by Toluca and Necaxa, but it would have been the group of Rayos that would be closest to achieving his contract.

Also read: Cruz Azul protects its facilities for fear of destruction in case it loses the Final

For now, Necaxa is making an important change in their squad, since several players have already left the team and are very busy in the market to attract especially young talent and veteran players of the category.

It should be remembered that Nico Sanchez with the Rayados won a Liga MX championship, 2 Copa MX championships and a Concacaf Champions League, leaving his mark on the team.

The center-back has his future in his hands and it will be he who analyzes the options he has for the Apertura 2021 or he could leave the MX League.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content