Liga MX: Nicolás Sánchez says goodbye with an emotional message from Rayados de Monterrey

After nine tournaments in the Mexican Soccer with the Rayados de Monterrey, 42 annotations and four titles in different tournaments, the Argentine, Nicolas Sanchez said goodbye to the gang with an emotional farewell message.

“I am going to be Rayado and Regio for life, so these tears are of joy, of emotion. It was four and a half years very intense and I am leaving full, so I am very happy, I felt all the support the love, the affection of the fans, inside the stadium, on the street, is something that I will always remember, I will cry, “the defender said excitedly in an interview conducted by Rayados at the Steel Giant.

The Argentine said he was grateful to him Monterrey, team with which he played the Club World Cup in Qatar in December 2019.

“I gave myself, I gave everything, I emptied myself, I came open for it to happen, to experience beautiful things without knowing what, it is what I expected,” he said.

“Now I’m going to support from another place, the club is in very good hands, all the people who live in this family in Monterrey, thank you for life,” he said.

"Now I am going to support from another place, the club is in very good hands. To all the people who live in this family in Monterrey, thank you. Monterrey is up ", Nicolás Sánchez.

Nicolás Sánchez won the Liga MX title in the Apertura 2019, the Concacaf Champions League and two editions of the Copa MX, the last in 2020 where he appeared as captain.

