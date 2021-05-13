Liga MX: Nicolas Larcamón ‘throws’ him to arbitration after the defeat of Puebla vs Atlas

The Puebla Strip lost in his visit to Jalisco Stadium against the Rojinegros del Atlas with a controversial goal offside, leaving the elimination of the Quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla uphill, so in technical director, Nicolas Larcamón, assured that this error conditioned them in the match and the tie.

Despite pointing out the obvious error of arbitration in Ida’s game, Larcamón He acknowledged that they did not have the concentration they should have in a knockout match and the mistake they made conditioned them during the match, becoming nervous that allowed the rival to grow.

“It was not a game in which we flowed, like a series like this. At the time when we became more owners of the game, without generating clear chances, we made mistakes.

“The photo they showed me catches my attention. A failure that beyond whether it is ahead or not, if it is because of the photo is ahead, conditioned us, made us more nervous and they grew in confidence, “acknowledged the strategist.

“We leave with the tranquility that there are still 90 minutes left where Puebla is going to be Puebla and it will show what we want in this tournament,” explained the coach.

Larcamón argued that Puebla did not take advantage of the few scoring opportunities it had and failed on offense.

“Today we do not generate many situations, Atlas either, because if I do the count before the goal they had not created any goal situation and when we are presented with situations that we had few today, we have to take advantage of them,” he said.

Puebla will host the Rojinegro team next Saturday in the second leg of the series in which Larcamón hopes to take advantage of the local condition to overcome the score.

“It is going to be a demanding level match. We have to be psyched up, and to show the version that we have shown throughout the championship, the forcefulness will be one of the keys to the second leg,” he concluded.

The Puebla-Atlas duel is surrounded by expectations because neither of the two teams was among the favorites to enter the decisive phase of the championship and they did so with a stable performance, which generated an interest to see how far they can go and if they will have ability to reach the final.

