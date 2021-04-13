Liga MX: Nicolás Larcamón surrenders to the high level of Club Puebla

After the victory of Club Puebla before the Tuzos del Pachuca, those of the Strip are still on fire, achieving great results that keep them in the direct classification positions to League, which has enchanted the strategist Nicolás Larcamón.

“The balance is very positive, sometimes when it comes to balancing it remains with football attributes, today we wrote another page of the character that this team has. In addition to intending to play, we are once again in the place we want to be and in the place we want to put our colors, “he declared at a conference.

The Argentine technical director highlighted the high level of his team, considering that the good time they live is thanks to the character of his team and the work and identity he has formed with the group.

“We were talking before the game about defending our identity to the death, not only in football, but also in a group. The magic is the group, we are a team, we are going to deliver in this outcome of the tournament as the group that we are and not just the boys , there is a whole working staff and a very positive energy that makes us feel with great enthusiasm, “he said.

