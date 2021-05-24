Liga MX: Nicolas Larcamón spoke about his future at Puebla after losing to Santos Laguna

Nicolas Larcamón, coach of La Franja del Puebla, expressed his feelings after being eliminated in the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Santos Laguna, who will play the final against Cruz Azul.

At a press conference, Larcamón was also questioned about his future, where he stated that he wants to continue and is very excited about Puebla’s future sports project.

“To tell the sweet potato fans that this is just the beginning. I am very excited about the continuity of this project, to continue positioning Puebla in privileged places. To thank them for all their support today,” he declared.

“Today we are leaving with our heads held high, not only because of the result but because of what has been experienced in the internal part of the group and it is what makes me most proud and motivates me the most,” he added.

“That we are a team that feels the colors as the players have shown, that the fans are player 12, we are going to entrust ourselves to improve what has been done this campaign; it will not be easy, but betting on giving away great football events,” he said .

