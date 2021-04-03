Liga MX: Nicolás Larcamón puts his feet on the ground after the victory against Mazatlán FC

The Puebla Club remains in the upper part of the Clausura 2021, despite the fact that its presence in the Fiesta Grande del Futbol Mexicano is almost a fact, the strategist Nicolas Larcamón He assured that thinking about the title is still a distant issue in the Strip.

“Let’s not confuse people, today talking about Liguilla is sensible, but to talk about the title and final instances you have to work a lot, keep passing many rivals that we know of the value they have. We must have moderation, it is football and everything it is possible, but we have to go along that line, “he declared at a conference.

After the resounding victory against MazatlanPuebla finished with good feelings, qualifying as positive the result obtained as well as the effort of his team against a high-quality rival.

“The analysis is very positive. The rival has a hierarchy and very important individualities. Perhaps we could score one more goal but the effort of the boys was exceptional,” he said.

Larcamón showed confidence in his team and even let it be known that the vast majority of his colleagues congratulate his team for the work they have done throughout this semester.

“I like to do the balance sheets at the end of the tournament. I do not doubt the work we have been doing as a team, I feel that we have been doing it very well. At least in what I have been receiving from colleagues, all or the vast majority have congratulated us for the soccer expression that the team has, “he said.

