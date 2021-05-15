Liga MX: Nicolás Larcamón justifies the substitution of Santiago Ormeño against Atlas

Santiago Ormeño has been a fundamental piece in the Puebla from Nicolas Larcamón in the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, so it was a surprise that he will not start in the quarterfinals against Atlas

However, the same La Franja coach, Nicolás Larcamón revealed the reasons why the attacker did not jump with the starting 11.

“It was a tactical decision for him to enter the complement and have a guaranteed level of intensity. It was planned that he would be part of the complement in Jalisco and that he would start tomorrow. He came paired from the match with Santos that generated a run run in the media,” revealed the strategist at a press conference prior to the Vuelta game against the rojinegros.

“Santi knows that he is a starter and not because he did not play in the first half means that he changed his leadership. He is calm and tomorrow he will prove his worth,” he added.

Regarding the goal, with which the camoteros lost to the Foxes, Larcamón said he was concerned about the referee’s performance.

“I think the play was reviewed in the VAR and that is the worrying thing. That leaves me puzzled. One thing is the interpretation, but an offside is a straight line across the width and it is determined, but that’s it, you have to put the focus in the game tomorrow and the protagonists are the players and nobody else, and well, for the good of the show too, “said the Puebla helmsman.

