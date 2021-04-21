Liga MX: Nicolás Larcamón does not consider Puebla as the ‘black horse’ of the tournament

Coach Nicolas Larcamón of the Puebla Club in the MX League, assured that he does not consider his team as the “black Horse”, after those carried out in the previous campaign, as it is currently in the third position of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

We do not take the nickname of surprise or black horse into account, our response to the demand must be up to par, we do not allow ourselves to be sweetened with so many compliments “, assured Nicolás Larcamón.

The Argentine coach spoke at a press conference this Wednesday, where he made it clear that they do not take into account the nickname “Black Horse” or “Surprise of the Tournament”, because he knows the qualities of his team that has him fighting the top.

Nicolás Larcamón also spoke about his duel against Pumas on date 16, where he made it clear that they are not considered favorites since their rivals are the current runner-up in the League, so he focuses on their performance.

