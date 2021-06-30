Liga MX: Nicolás Larcamón confirms the continuity of Cristian Tabó at Club Puebla

The Argentine coach Nicolás Larcamón of the Puebla Club within the MX League, confirmed the continuity of the soccer player Cristiano Tabó in the team, after speculating his departure for the next Opening Tournament 2021.

Cristian Tabó there is no possibility of leaving is a fundamental piece. Pablo Parra comes as a replacement figure in the attack zone. The replacement of Omar is pending “, were the words of Nicolás Larcamón.

The South American coach spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, where he stressed that the Uruguayan winger is a fundamental part of his team, so he will not appear in this summer market.

In addition, Nicolás Larcamón assured that Pablo Parra arrives as a reinforcement to the attack of his team, in addition to that they are still waiting for one more reinforcement that arrives as a substitute for Omar Fernández.

