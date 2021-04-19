Liga MX: Nicolás Larcamón close to entering the history of Club Puebla

Against all odds, Club Puebla is in the third position of the general table of the Closing 2021. After the departure of Juan Reynoso, many fans did not expect much from the team this tournament; however, the opposite has been the case.

With the result of Rayados against Pachuca, Puebla reached 26 units and is close to getting his direct ticket to the Liguilla. Nicolas Larcamón He came to improve a team that was already giving sparks in the 2020 Apertura.

Also read: European Super League: This is how the ‘new’ Champions League will be played

In case of getting the remaining six points, the Argentine coach is about to get into the history of the camotero team, since he would reach 32 points, surpassing the best record of the team in short tournaments, which he has held since the 1996 Winter tournament.

SHOUT IT AGAIN, FROZEN: WIN, GOAL AND LIKE # LaFranjaQueNosUne THIS IS THE UNDERDOG OF THE LEAGUE! THIS IS YOUR TOWN! WE ARE THIRD PARTIES OF THE GENERAL, CHILDREN OF HIS VERY COOL MOTHER! pic.twitter.com/chY0oANR6f – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) April 17, 2021

Also read: Club América: They filter supposed list of transferable Santiago Solari for the Apertura 2021

In that tournament, Puebla scored 31 points and reached the semifinals. Despite having one of the worst rosters in Liga MX, the club has had a great championship, led by Santiago Ormeño, who will fight for the scoring title alongside Alexis Canelo.