Liga MX: Nicolás Larcamón a coach by accident? The strategist reveals how his career started

The strategist of Club Puebla, Nicolas Larcamón He is the sensation strategist of the Clausura 2021, however, the DT himself assured that he became a professional by chance and now he is surprised by his rise in the General Table of the MX League.

“The truth is that I am a Physical Education teacher and the career (of technician) found me. It’s not that I was considering being a professional coach, (it was) the circumstances. I entered the children’s sector, then I quickly entered the youth sector and the First Division opportunity appeared with a series of events that were somewhat fortuitous. Today I find myself in a more professional, demanding plane and in which one has to constantly prepare, “he told TUDN.

Regarding the case of Santiago Ormeño, the DT revealed that he has talked about the interest they have in Peru and El Tri to summon a national team.

About Ormeño? “Everything is the consequences of good performance, whether it is called in Mexico or Peru; it is a consequence of being focused on the present and is very clear about it”: Nicolás Larcamón Exclusively for @ Lineade4TUDN

“Santi has to focus on his daily work, on defending his teammates to the death, the team, then everything is the consequences of good performances, whether it is called to Mexico or it is called to Peru or a jump to another league or a most important club. I tell him that it is a consequence of being well connected with the present, being well focused, improving day by day by not taking so much into account those compliments that are sometimes even exaggerated ”, he pointed out.

