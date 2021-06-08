Liga MX: Nicolás Ibáñez reaches an agreement with Pachuca to be his new reinforcement

The Argentine forward of Atlético San Luis Nicolas Ibáñez, is claimed by various teams from both Liga MX and abroad, however, he would have already reached an agreement with the Tuzos del Pachuca team to be their new striker.

With the already confirmed absence of Mauro Quiroga and, despite the arrival of Avilés Hurtado, in Pachuca they are still looking for a forward and everything seems to indicate that it will be Nico Ibáñez.

According to Hugo Ramírez, a TUDN journalist, Ibáñez has already reached an agreement with the Club de los Tuzos and will arrive for Apertura 2021.

Now yes, Nico Ibáñez sooo close to @Tuzos They tell me from Potosí territory that the Argentine striker has already agreed to sign with #Pachuca. There would already be an agreement between both directives. They will be key next hours / days. @ TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA – Hugo Ramirez (Chef) (@elchefhugord) June 8, 2021

“They tell me from Potosí territory that the Argentine striker has already agreed to sign with #Pachuca. There would already be an agreement between both directives.” Wrote.

Ibáñez scored 10 goals in 17 games played this season, being one of the tournament’s top scorers, which is why he had several suitors.

