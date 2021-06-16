Liga MX: Nico Sosa will leave León to reinforce the Gallos del Querétaro

Nicolás “Nickiller” Sosa will not continue with the Club León Esmeraldas for the next Opening Tournament 2021 of the MX League, because his future would be with the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.

According to information from the site Soy Fiera, after not being taken into account by Ariel Holan, the new coach of the Fiera, “Nico” Sosa will leave the team to play with the Gallos Blancos, where he arrives as a loan for one year, with an option to buy .

Read also: Calendar of the Mexican National Team in the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf

At first they had talked about other options for Nicolás Sosa, outside the MX League, but in the end he would be reinforcing Héctor “el Pity” Altamirano’s team, who has more than ten incorporations for the next tournament.

Nicolás Sosa arrived as a reinforcement to León in the Clausura 2020, and after three tournaments, he would be leaving with a Liga MX title, but without being able to score in the first division with the Esmeraldas shirt.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: