Liga MX: Nico Sánchez does not pass medical tests and his signing with Gallos de Querétaro falls

The defender of the Rayados de Monterrey Nicolás Sánchez, He had signed with Gallos Blancos del Querétaro to be his reinforcement towards the Apertura 2021, however, by not passing the medical tests, he caused the team to leave one month after starting the tournament.

The Argentine defender suffers a knee injury that will keep him away from the courts, which is why the Club de Gallos announced that he will not be in the ranks of the Queretaro team for the 2021 Apertura.

Also read: Chivas: José Juan Macías would arrive as a reinforcement to Getafe of the Spanish League

The player Nicolás Sánchez, unfortunately, will not be part of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro squad for the Apertura 2021 tournament, this because during the medical tests carried out, he was diagnosed with acute tendonitis of the quadriceps tendon (left knee), knee unstable and muscle hypotrophy of the left quadriceps muscle.

These reasons will prevent him in the short term from developing in an ideal way as a footballer. That is why both parties have decided that the best thing at this time for the institution and for the player’s recovery is that his transfer to Club Querétaro is not completed.

To you, Nico, we wish you a speedy recovery and we thank you for the intention of wanting to wear our colors over all adversities.

We thank our fans for their support and understanding. “The statement reads.