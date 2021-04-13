Liga MX: Neither América nor Cruz Azul, Alex Blanco and his surprise candidate for the Clausura 2021 title

Day 14 of Closing tournament 2021 League MX has thrown the first two classified to the league, in the hands of the Cruz Azul Machine and the Águilas del América, remaining as the best teams in the tournament.

Despite the current situation that cement producers and Azulcremas live, Alex White, the commentator of Fox Sports has surprised everyone by revealing the top contender for the Clausura 2021 tournament championship.

During the broadcast of the program ‘The last word‘, the journalist revealed that his big favorite for the Liga MX title over the Cruz Azul Machine and the Águilas del América are Rayados de Monterrey.

“For me, Rayados is the candidate to win the championship, there is no other. On America and Cruz Azul with everything and their streak,” he said.

The Rayados del Monterrey remain in the third position of the general table in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, after their triumph on matchday 14 as a visitor against the Red Devils of Toluca.

