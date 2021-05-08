Liga MX: Negro Santos mocks Carlos Salcido after defending importance of Chivas

Antonio Carlos Santos, former Club Amèrica player, made fun of the former Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara footballer Carlos Salcido placeholder image, after he affirmed that without the presence of the Flock, Mexican soccer would practically not exist.

The ‘Negro’ Santos, fanatic and legend of America, has been characterized by being a controversial character and whenever he has the opportunity he seeks to throw everything at Chivas, and after Salcido said these words, he aprofvechò and assured that this comments simply it’s hilarious.

“It’s hilarious.”, ‘Negro’ Santos commented with an emoji of a face laughing at Salcido’s words in an interview for the Rècord newspaper.

“I do not care if today is the winner or the most popular. The other teams do their work, their tournaments, their teams. His projects and that is very cool, but I really can’t imagine a football without Chivas ”, were some of the words that the former Flock left behind.

For now, Chivas has to play the repechage match against the Tuzos del Pachuca on the Hidalgo Stadium field to see if they can qualify for the Liga MX 2021 Clausura League.

