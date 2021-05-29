Liga MX: Necaxa would suffer two more casualties for the 2021 Apertura

The Rayos del Necaxa are already preparing the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League and the team led by Guillermo Vázquez could suffer two casualties after the failure of the Clausura 2021, and it would be Martín Barragán and Kevin Mercado.

According to information revealed by Juan Carlos Zamora of TUDN, both Barragán and Mercado are two players who have not yet reported with Necaxa and could leave the team this summer.

Also read: Boca Juniors launches new offer to Club América for Roger Martínez

“Martin Barragán and Kevin Mercado are two of the players who have not reported to the preseason and who could be casualties for the next tournament.”, Revealed Zamora in his networks.

Martin Barragán and Kevin Mercado are two of the players who have not reported to the preseason and who could be casualties for the next tournament. https://t.co/Pc9xDWAK8F – Juan Carlos Zamora (@ JCZamora07) May 28, 2021

Kevin Mercado has played 11 games in the current Clausura 2021 with Rayos del Necaxa, accounting for 36% of the total minutes.

For his part, Martín Barragán played the 17 games of the season where he scored three goals and gave an assist in 74% of the total minutes.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content