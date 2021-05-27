Liga MX: Necaxa would have tied his second reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

The Rayos del Necaxa already plan the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League and would have already closed their second reinforcement for the following semester and it would be the Uruguayan defender Agustin Oliveros that would come to strengthen the defensive zone of the team.

According to information revealed by Sebastián Amaya, Necaxa has already closed the agreement with the Uruguayan team Nacional de Uruguay, so 22-year-old Agustín Oliveros will report next week with the Rayos to be under the command of Guillermo Vázquez.

Read also: Chivas has Jesús Corona tied as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

“The transfer of Agustín Oliveros from Nacional to Necaxa de México has just been closed. The 22-year-old defender and full-back has already signed and next week he will travel to join his new team. ”, He revealed in his networks.

The transfer of Agustín Oliveros from Nacional to Necaxa de México has just been closed. The 22-year-old defender and full-back has already signed and will travel next week to join his new team. pic.twitter.com/81l4uspd6w – Sebastián Amaya (@sebaamaya) May 27, 2021

Although he did not handle amounts, the price of the Uruguayan central defender would be around 1.2 million dollars, so Necaxa would have paid a good amount of money.

For now, as reported, Oliveros would be happy to reach the MX League with Necaxa, since this would be his first experience outside of Uruguay, although the Rayos still need to make it official.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content