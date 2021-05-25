Liga MX: Necaxa would be reinforced with defender Daniel González for the 2021 Apertura

The Rayos del Necaxa are already preparing the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League and therefore there has been a lot of movement around the Aguascalientes team in the search for players to strengthen the squad, such as the young Chilean defender Daniel Gonzalez who could reinforce the hydrocalids.

According to information from Luis Cuevas of Radio Fórmula, Necaxa hopes to be able to close González this week to set up the team and prepare for the preseason under Guillermo Vázquez heading to Apertura 2021.

As detailed in the information, the 19-year-old Chilean defender is very fond of the Rayos due to his versatility, which sees him a lot of projection and future material from the Chilean National Team.

For now, Necaxa is still looking for young and old players known as Mauro Quiroga who, according to various information, would be nowhere from returning to the Rays and it would only be necessary for it to become official.

