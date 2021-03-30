Liga MX: Necaxa vs Pumas will be played with fans at the Victoria Stadium

The Rays of Necaxa will open the doors of the Victoria Stadium, for his duel on Matchday 14 of Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League, against the Pumas de la UNAM, becoming one of the teams with the most duels with fans in their stadium.

Through their social networks, Necaxa reported that their duel against the Pumas will be played with the Victoria Stadium at 40% of its capacity, which would mean around 10,000 fans.

The State of Aguascalientes is in yellow at the Covid Traffic Light, so the Rays could have the permission of the state health authorities and those of the MX League to be able to reopen their stadium.

“Club Necaxa notified Liga MX that after delivering the pertinent documentation to the State and Municipal Health Authorities of Aguascalientes, the express permission of said authorities was obtained to open the doors of the Victoria Stadium on Friday, April 9, for the match between Necaxa and Pumas de la UNAM, corresponding to day 14 of the Closing Guard 2021.

Aguascalientes is in yellow according to the latest update of the Federal Epidemiological Traffic Light, therefore, the conditions allow fans to witness the match inside the stadium “

“The Victoria Stadium will fully comply with the Stadium Fans Return Protocol, a document prepared by Liga MX with the approval of the Federal Government’s Health Secretariat. It should be noted that the property may receive up to 40% of its capacity “

