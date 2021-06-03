Liga MX: Necaxa makes the departure of Martín Barragán official

The Rayos del Necaxa continue with their “clean” for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and now they confirmed their eleventh loss, as they reported that Martín “el Gasolinero” Barragán will not continue on the team.

Through their social networks, Rays of Necaxa they reported that “El Gasolinero” Barragán will not continue on campus after Closing 2021, thanking him for his dedication to the club.

“We inform that Martín Barragán will not continue in the Rayos squad for the next tournament. Success in whatever comes @ 28Poteyo! “

Martín Barragán played 17 matches throughout the 2021 Clausura Tournament, 12 of them starting as a starter, accumulating a total of 1133 minutes of play.

This season, “el Gasolinero” Barragán managed to score three annotations, the most memorable being the one he achieved against the UANL Tigres, since it meant cutting a streak of more than two years without scoring a goal.

