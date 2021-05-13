Liga MX: Necaxa makes official the withdrawal of 9 players for the Apertura 2021

After finishing as the last place in the general table in the 2021 Clausura Tournament, the Rayos del Necaxa began with the “cleaning” of their squad and made official the list of players who will cause loss for the next Opening 2021.

Through a statement shared on their social networks, the Rays of Necaxa made public the list of the nine players who will not be part of the team for the next tournament, where names such as those of Ían González, Unai Bilbao, David Cabrera and Jair Pereira.

Also read: Cruz Azul would listen to offers for one of its figures for the 2021 Apertura

“We inform you of the list of players who have been dropped from the squad for the next Liga MX tournament: Ían González, Unai Bilbao, David Cabrera, Jair Pereira, Sebastián Fassi, Mario de Luna, Francisco Acuña, Óscar Millán and Diego Abella. “

In addition to this, the hydro-warm team reported that in the coming days they will share the list of incorporations for the next season, as well as details of their preseason work.

“We wish each of them every success in their sports careers. In the next few days we will be reporting on new recruits and the preseason work plans. “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: