Liga MX: Necaxa makes official the arrival of its first reinforcement for Apertura 2021

The Rayos del Necaxa made the arrival of the Uruguayan midfielder official Vicente Poggi for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, after a Clausura 2021 with poor results and without being able to qualify for the playoffs.

Necaxa, through its official Twitter account, announced the arrival of Poggi, who has arrived from the Defensor Sporting de Uruguay for a definitive purchase and will be part of the squad led by Guillermo Vázquez.

“We make the arrival of Vicente Poggi official, as a reinforcement of the Rayos for # Apertura2021. Welcome @poggivice! #FuerzaRayos. ”, Announced the Necaxa.

It should be remembered that Defensor Sporting announced the departure of his young player to Necaxa, but the announcement of the Liga MX team was still missing to formalize the arrival of the Uruguayan to the Rays.

It should be noted that in the last tournament, Poggi played 15 games and managed to score twice; however, in a player who commits many fouls, for which he took the yellow card five times in 955 minutes.

