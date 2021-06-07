Liga MX: Necaxa makes official the arrival of Agustín Oliveros, Uruguayan ‘offered’ to America

The Rayos del Necaxa made the arrival of the Uruguayan central defender official Agustin Oliveros for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, who arrives from the National Club of the League of Uruguay.

Oliveros, a 22-year-old defender, was officially presented as a new reinforcement, who arrives to cover some casualties at the club.

Oliveros can also play as a left back but his natural position is as a central defender.

The youth has been selected nationally in the lower categories and in 2020 he debuted with the Major. His performance in the National Club was what caught the attention of the necaxista team.

Oliveros had been offered to Club América in December, however, due to his foreign position, his arrival was not made.

