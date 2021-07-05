Liga MX: Necaxa launches new offer for Lautaro Giannetti

The Rayos del Necaxa continue to insist on the signing of the Argentine defender Lautaro Giannetti for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and the Aguascalientes team would have already launched a new offer for the defender who plays in Vélez Sarsfield.

According to information from César Luis Merlo, Necaxa would have offered a new offer to the Vélez team to be able to obtain the services of Lautaro Giannetti for the next campaign in the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, which would be much more attractive than the previous ones and they would be thinking of selling it.

As detailed in the information, Necaxa wants to buy 80% of the Vélez Sarsfield player’s card and for the other 20% to be completed according to the objectives that Giannetti himself will fulfill in the team, such as matches played between Another questions.

“Necaxa made a new offer for Lautaro Giannetti. It contemplates buying 80 percent of the pass and that the remaining 20 is acquired if objectives are met. Before accepting it, Vélez wants to get a replacement for the defender, who is released in June 2022. ”Merlo revealed on Twitter.

Recently, Necaxa announced the signings of Alonso Escoboza, Alan Medina and Brian García for Apertura 2021, making it clear that they are making a renewal of the absolute squad.

