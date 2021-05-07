Liga MX: Necaxa has already bid for Lautaro Gianetti from Vélez Sarsfield

The directive of Necaxa continues to move rapidly in this summer transfer market after its very poor participation in the Closing 2021 where they ended up at the bottom of the League MX Standings Table, and after confirming their first reinforcement with the arrival of Vicente Poggi, the Ray now they seek the arrival of the defender Lautaro Gianetti.

The captain of Velez Sarsfield It had already been claimed four years ago by the necaxist directive, who sought a transfer in exchange for 2,000 dollars and with a purchase option for two and a half million of the North American currency.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Players who would leave the team with the arrival of Florian Thauvin

Now, according to the TyC Sports journalist, Hernán Sisto, the Rayos del Necaxa have sent a formal proposal to buy Lautaro Gianetti’s file, requesting that he leave Fortín de Vélez as soon as his participation in the Argentine Cup ends.

Formal offer from Necaxa de México by Lautaro Gianetti. The proposal implies that the defender leaves the fort automatically after the completion of the 2021 League Cup.

How much does Lautaro Gianetti, a possible reinforcement of Necaxa, cost?

Gianetti, 27, is valued at 3 million euros by the specialized portal Transfermarkt. The player has a contract until June 2022, which would make his starting price negotiable, since next December he could start receiving offers to go free in the summer of next year.

How does Lautaro Gianetti play?

The Velez captain plays central defense, performing left-back duties when required.

Gianetti has played his entire career in Vélez since his debut in 2015, adding 124 official matches, with activity in the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

Luciano adds a goal and 4 assists in 10,538 minutes played.

Also read: Tigres UANL and Rayados de Monterrey, the only ‘big’ when it comes to signings