Liga MX: Necaxa goes for three more reinforcements for the Apertura 2021

The Rayos del Necaxa already plan the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League and despite having already presented 9 of their reinforcements for the Apertura 2021, they have not yet closed their portfolio and hope to add two or three more reinforcements.

According to Santiago San Román himself, the Club’s Sports Director, in an interview with Vavel, he revealed that they are looking for two defenders and one more striker.

“We are focused on bringing in two foreign center-backs and one more striker (complete, who has those virtues of connecting the midfield with the forward); if there was a loss, one would arrive in his position.”

Likewise, the Sports Director spoke of the failed signing of the Argentine player Lautaro Giannetti, who was close to signing with Necax.

We were very close; It was not an economic issue because we put what they wanted on the table. He is the captain of one of the most important teams in Argentina, and they did not want to sell him. ”

