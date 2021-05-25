Liga MX: Necaxa close to signing Uruguayan team for Apertura 2021

The Rayos del Necaxa have the Uruguayan side in their sights Agustin Oliveros for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, player of the National Club of the League of Uruguay.

According to the newspaper AS, Necaxa is one signing away from buying 80% of the pass of the 22-year-old player, who has experience with the National Team.

Oliveros, a left-back, who made his Racing debut in 2018, arrived at Nacional in 2020 and has played 37 games, which led him to debut with the Senior National Team.

Agustin Oliveros has everything to go to Necaxa. Marco Vanzini (Director ICM Stellar Sports) confirms that there are some details left to sign. The footballer would stay at Nacional until mid-June. pic.twitter.com/tT9SWIgTLz – Martin Charquero (@MartinCharquero) May 23, 2021

According to the source, the player is happy to reach Liga MX, as it would be his first experience outside of Uruguayan soccer.

Oliveros, according to Transfermarkt, has a value of 1.2 MDE and a contract until 2022, so Necaxa will have to pay for his pass.

