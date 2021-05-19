Liga MX: Necaxa board seeks the definitive purchase of César Huerta de las Chivas

The direct of the Rays of Necaxa in the MX League, I would be very close to mooring the Cesar “Chino” Huerta of the Chivas del Guadalajara, as a new reinforcement for your team for the next 2021 Opening Tournament.

According to information from Paco Montes from the Fox Sports MX network, the Rayos board of directors is very close to tying up the “Chino” who had an outstanding participation with Mazatlán FC in the 2020 Guardians Tournament.

César Huerta would be arriving at the team led by Guillermo “Memo” Vázquez, who finished in the last positions the previous season, seeking to return to his good rhythm that he did not achieve with the team of Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

This 24-year-old has been closely linked to different former Mexican footballers after leaving the program, such as Alberto “Venado” Medina, a former Chivas player and Alondra González, who defended the Club América shirt.

