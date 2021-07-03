Liga MX: Necaxa announces Arturo Palma as reinforcement for Apertura 2021

The Rayos del Necaxa continue to add reinforcements for the next Apertura 2021 of the MX League and now they welcomed the young Mexican forward Arturo Palma for the next championship.

Necaxa, through his social networks, announced Arturo Palma as his new reinforcement for the 2021 Opening of the Liga MX, a signing that did not make the fans very happy.

“We welcome Arturo Palma, new Rayo for the Apertura 2021. #FuerzaRayos.”, They published.

Recently, Necaxa announced the signing of Alonso Escoboza, Alan Medina and Brian García for the Apertura 2021, making it clear that they are doing an absolute roster renewal.

