Liga MX: Necaxa adds Alonso Escoboza to its preseason without announcing his signing

The Rayos del Necaxa continue to prepare for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League and for this reason they have been very active in the current transfer market with many registrations and withdrawals to renew the squad, and one of the registrations they want to finish Specify the team is that of Jesús Alonso Escoboza who would arrive from Club América and who in fact would already be training with the team.

According to information revealed by Alan Rodríguez, Escoboza, who belongs to Club América, would get a loan per year with an option to buy from Necaxa and despite the fact that the Rayos team has not yet made his arrival official, the player would already be working under the command of Guillermo Vázquez.

Read also: FC Barcelona: What happens if Lionel Messi does not renew and becomes a free agent?

As detailed in the information, the departure of Chilean Juan Delgado will help Necaxa to officially announce Alonso Escoboza as his signing for the next Apertura 2021 with this they can close the squad, although they are still thinking of making three more signings .

“Finally, Jesús Alonzo Escoboza will reinforce the left sector of Necaxa. The departure of Juan Delgado is a fact; the Chilean will return to soccer in Portugal. The Rays are still waiting at least three more reinforcements. ”, Revealed Alan Rodríguez.

Finally, Jesús Alonzo Escoboza will reinforce the left sector of Necaxa. The departure of Juan Delgado is a fact; the Chilean will return to soccer in Portugal. The Rays are still waiting at least three more reinforcements. Https://t.co/IjX93gkvAo – Alan Rodríguez (@ AlanRA23) June 30, 2021

Escoboza with the Club América shirt has played 26 games where he has not scored goals but gave four assists.

His lack of minutes in the last tournament and that will not count for Santiago Solari in the 2021 Apertura have led him to have to look for his future that would be in Aguascalientes.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content