Liga MX: National Lottery raffle box of the Azteca Stadium, why do you do it and how much is it worth?

Officially it was announced this Wednesday the Great Special Draw 248 of the National Lottery (Lotenal) where a box will be listed at the Azteca Stadium; House of Club América, Cruz Azul and the Mexican National Team; in the prizes that will be raffled next Wednesday September 15, 2021.

Own President of the Mexican Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, gave some details of what the National Lottery draw will be, emphasizing that the resources obtained in this draw will be used for the development of the country.

It is about returning to the people, the town, assets that have been confiscated or residences, such as airplanes, everything that we can raffle so that what is obtained is used for the development of the country, the well-being of the people, that is used for education, health, the construction of roads in marginalized communities to help. poor people ”, commented AMLO in ‘La Mañanera’.

The director of the National Lottery, Margarita Gonzále Sarabia, revealed that there will be 22 properties that will enter the prize pool of the draw, the first where prizes in kind will be raffled off.

There will be 8 properties in Mexico City, 5 in Baja California, 2 in Jalisco, 2 in Guanajuato, 2 in Guerrero, 1 in Querétaro, 1 in Sinaloa and 1 in Morelos.

There are 8 houses, 7 apartments, 5 lots, 1 ranch and the box at the Azteca Stadium, home of Club América and Cruz Azul in the MX League, in addition to the Mexican Soccer Team in their Concacaf qualifying matches.

Box A35 has 20 seats. We consider this a special prize for a single winner with validity of use until 2065, and that includes maintenance for ten years. The value is 20 million pesos ”, commented the head of the Lonal.

Two million tickets will be put up for sale, with a price of each ‘little piece’ of 250 pesos.

Why is a box being raffled at the Azteca Stadium?

Forecast officials had given themselves a box at the Azteca Stadium, which was seized by authorities and placed on the list of prizes in the draw.

How much is the box worth at the Azteca Stadium?

The total value of the cash prize is 20 million pesos and is valid until 2065.

