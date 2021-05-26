Liga MX: National Lottery launches special edition Chivas anniversary tickets

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue to celebrate their 115th anniversary and now the National Lottery left a “gift” to the Sacred Flock, as it launched a series of special edition tickets for the Guadalajara team.

At a press conference at the facilities of the Akron Stadium, the head of the National Lottery, Margarita González Saravia Calderón, presented with Amaury Vergara the four special edition tickets that will be put on sale for the anniversary of Guadalajara.

Tania Morales, captain of the women’s team, and Ignacio ‘Cuate’ Calderón, former player and Chivas Champion, also participated in the event. talking about what it means to be in this institution.

These tickets are part of the Zodiac Draw No. 1530, which will take place on Sunday, June 13 at 8:00 pm, in a drawing that has a Grand Prize of 7 million pesos and a distributable bag of 24 million.

The tickets have images such as Jorge Vergara and the Akron Stadium, which he built; different legends of the rojiblanco team; the fans of Guadalajara and finally the Akron Stadium alone.

