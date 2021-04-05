Liga MX: Nahuel Guzmán reaches a record figure with the Tigres UANL

The archer of the Tigres de la UANL, Nahuel Guzmán, reached 100 games without conceding a goal with the Felinos, an important figure for the goalkeeper’s career, who has been one of the most criticized by the fans of the team and the Liga MX in General.

Nahuel, who came to Liga MX in 2014, has played 322 games with the Tigres jersey and in 100 of them he has left the door clean.

Nahuel Guzmán’s figure was reached in 50 home matches and 50 away matches, with Pumas and Xolos being the teams that have left zero the most times, with 9 matches each.

The Apertura 2016 was the tournament where the most goals were left in zero, with a total of 11 and achieving the League title against the Eagles of Club América.

Against Rayados, 6 games have ended without scoring a goal for Nahuel Guzmán and his record for the most matches in a row without a goal is 5, reached twice: Apertura 2016 and Apertura 2020.

Nahuel Guzmán, 35-year-old goalkeeper, is a history of Liga MX and the Tigres, being a key player in the team’s championships.