Liga MX: Nahuel Guzmán and Jesús Corona, the best goalkeepers in the last 5 years

Nahuel Guzman and Jesus Crown, goalkeepers for the Tigres de la UANL and La Maquina de Cruz Azul, are the two best goalkeepers in the last five years of Liga MX due to the fact that they have the best average of goals conceded in that period of time.

According to the Hora de Futbol portal, Nahuel Guzmán and Jesús Corona are the goalkeepers with the best average of goals received according to the matches played in the last 10 tournaments, so Tigres and Cruz Azul have had in their ranks the most reliable goalkeepers in Mexican soccer.

Jesús Corona has received a total of 200 goals in the last 10 tournaments, in 166 meetings in Liga MX, having an average of 1.07 goals conceded per game, being the second best goalkeeper in this area.

Average of goals conceded by goalkeeper

10 tournaments, goalkeepers more than 100 JJ 1.61 C Rodriguez

1.48 To Saldívar

1.47 Yarbrough

1.43 Sosa

1.43 Vikonis

1.39 Volpi

1.38 Lajud

1.32 Orozco

1.24 Talavera

1.20 H González

1.14 Elevation

1.13 Marchesin

1.09 Barovero

1.07 Crown

0.90 Nahuel – Football Time (@andresn) March 29, 2021

For his part, Nahuel Guzmán has received a total of 159 goals in 177 games, showing an average of 0.90 goals received per game, making the Tigres a very reliable team in that facet of goals conceded against.

Behind them are goalkeepers like Marcelo Barovero who has an average of 1.09 goals conceded on average, while the fourth, Agustín Marchesín, who has an average of 1.13 goals conceded per game, and in fifth place Rodolfo Cota appears with 1.14 goals conceded per match.

