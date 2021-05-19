Liga MX: Nacho Beristáin “dreams” with the Cruz Azul title

Ignacio Beristain, the renowned Mexican boxing coach, revealed his affection for the Cruz Azul Machine and spoke about what is coming up with the team in the semifinals of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament.

In an interview for “ESPN Knockout”, “Don Nacho” Beristáin assured that he has always been to the Machine and declared that, by the hand of Juan Reynoso, the team looks like it will finally break the long drought of Liga MX titles that it has

“I was born in Veracruz, but I have always been to Cruz Azul, that has always been my team”

“I am very excited about the possibility that they can win the championship, this coach knows what it takes to be able to take them there and I believe that now they will achieve it”

In addition, “Nacho” Beristáin also acknowledged that the Machine has disappointed him more times than his boxers, although this does not mean that he will stop encouraging the cement team each tournament.

“To be honest, Cruz Azul has given me more disappointments than boxing, but one has had to endure and I think we are close, I hope so for all those fans that the team has”

